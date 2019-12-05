Poland says it foiled $517 million cocaine smuggling plan

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says the nation’s security services have foiled a $517 million (467 million euros) plan to smuggle Columbian cocaine to Europe.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that it was the biggest drug smuggling scheme thwarted in democratic Poland’s 30-year history.

He said officers from the state police and tax authorities used the “latest technology” to track down and pre-empt a plan for trafficking about two tons of cocaine.

Morawiecki said four Columbians, at least two Poles and an Iranian man were part of the trafficking ring. He did not reveal any other details about the bust.

The head of Poland’s security services, Mariusz Kaminski, said the action has “saved Europe from a huge wave of cocaine.”

