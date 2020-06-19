Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Police: Carjacker sits on driver, leads officers on chase

Posted: / Updated:

EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the driver and took off, pinning her on the seat while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said.

Tomasz Dymek, 31, of the Astoria neighborhood of Queens in New York City, was soliciting money in a drug store parking lot Thursday when a 66-year-old woman gave him $1, Ewing police said.

“Dymek was not satisfied with the dollar so he forced his way into the victim’s vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver’s seat,” police said in a news release.

The woman remained pinned under Dymek as he drove, and she could not hit the brakes, authorities said.

Callers alerted police, who pursued the vehicle into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where it became disabled.

Police arrested Dymek as he fled on foot. He faces extradition and criminal and motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.

The woman was examined by medics and gave police a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mineral Rights"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Crosby Daycare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Daycare"

Crosby New Pool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby New Pool"

New Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hours"

Grant Extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Extended"

Oil Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Wells"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss