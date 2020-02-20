Police find secret cigarette factory 4 meters underground

Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Police have dismantled what they say is the Europe Union’s first clandestine underground cigarette factory — four meters (13 feet) under a horse stable in southern Spain.

Statements Thursday from Spanish police and Europol said 20 people from Britain, Ukraine and Lithuania were arrested.

Europol said beds and living quarters for the workers were found in the bunker factory in southern Málaga province. Access to the plant, operating since 2019, was concealed by a cargo container, police said.

EuropoI said workers were forced to labor in extremely dangerous and toxic conditions and were not allowed to leave the facility on their own. It said the factory had a complete production line.

The factory produced 3.500 cigarettes an hour, police said.

The Spanish Civil Guard said the gang included mostly Britons. One of the ring leaders was said to be a fugitive Briton identified only by his initials, D.D.

More than 3 million cigarettes, quantities of hashish and marijuana, as well as three weapons, were seized. The raids took place Feb. 13-14.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

DOUBLE STABBING

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOUBLE STABBING"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"

New Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Theater"

FEMA Map Appeal

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA Map Appeal"

Security Scare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Scare"

Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Petty Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petty Theft"

MAFB B-52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB B-52s"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/20"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/20"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer"

Old Town Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Town Road"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge