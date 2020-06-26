Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow

In this photo provided by the Twitter feed of @Milroy1717, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland’s largest city and are urging people to avoid the area. (@Milroy1717 via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow was stabbed and a male suspect shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

Police Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m., has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

Images on social media appeared to show armed officers entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by the Glasgow City Council said a number of roads in the city center were closed.