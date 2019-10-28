Police say man jumped over 12-foot wall twice during chase

This Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 photo released by the Montgomery County Department of Police shows Steven Anderson. Police in Maryland say Anderson, a burglary suspect, jumped over a 12-foot (4-meter) wall twice during a chase before being captured. Montgomery County police said in a press release Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. (Montgomery County Department of Police via AP)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot (4-meter) wall twice during a chase before being captured.

Montgomery County police said in a press release 56-year-old Steven Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. The Washington Post reports the “startling display of acrobatics” happened Oct. 19 in Silver Spring.

An officer with a K-9 tracked down Anderson. Police say he then “jumped over an approximately 12-foot wall,” but jumped back over when he encountered more officers on the other side.

The newspaper reports the world high-jump record is just over 8-feet (2.4-meters) so it’s unlikely Anderson cleared the wall in a single bound. It’s unclear how it was climbed.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Anderson’s behalf.

