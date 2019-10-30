Polish zoo to take in tigers stranded for days at the border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A zoo in western Poland is trying to save nine tigers from Italy that have been stranded for days in small cages at the border with Belarus. Another tiger in the group has already died.

Authorities in Belarus are refusing to let the transport in, saying the Italian caretakers have no visas and lack the necessary veterinary documents for the animals.

The shipment started off Oct. 22 from near Rome for a recipient in Russia but got stuck Saturday at Poland’s border with Belarus. Authorities say it has been difficult to give the tigers enough food and water in their truck cages.

Alarmed by the animals’ condition, city authorities in Poznan have allowed the Poznan Zoo to temporarily take the tigers in and let them rest before they are shipped to an animal welfare complex in Spain.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

