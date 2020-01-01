Pope Francis equates violence against women to profaning God

by: FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is pinning much of his hopes for a more peaceful world in the new year on women, saying violence against them is akin to profaning God and calling for them to be increasingly involved in making major decisions.

In his homily Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis decried the “many times women’s bodies are sacrificed on the profane altar of advertisements, of profit, of pornography.” He also lamented that women are ”continually offended, beaten, raped, forced into prostitution” or forced to have abortions. The Catholic church forbids abortion.

Francis didn’t mention if under his watch things might change in how women are treated in the Catholic church. According to Vatican teaching, women can’t become priests. And the top job — the papacy — has been strictly for males.

He contended that if we want a better world in the new year, we should treat women with dignity.

Francis urged that women become ”fully associated” with decision-making in order to make the world more united and at peace.

“And if we want a better world, that is a house of peace and not a courtyard of war, may the dignity of every woman be at the heart of it,” Francis said. “Women are givers and mediators of peace, and should be fully associated with decision-making processes.”

He added: “For when women can transmit their gifts, the world finds itself more united and more in peace. So, a conquest for women is a conquest for the whole of humanity.”

Francis didn’t comment on how the Catholic church treats women. As well as women not being allowed to be priests, some conservative elements of the Catholic church are scandalized by parishes that allow girls to be altar servers. And, as The Associated Press has reported, there have been instances of priests — who are supposed to be celibate — impregnating women, and then not recognizing the child as their offspring.

Reflecting on the state of affairs of the church, Francis cautioned against divisions, blaming the devil for those who emphasize differences, ideologies and factions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

south prairie

Thumbnail for the video titled "south prairie"

beulah hazen wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah hazen wrestling"

Dickinson Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Basketball"

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"

Food Co-op

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Co-op"

ND Population

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Population"

Josh Duhamel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Duhamel"

It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"

Top Stories of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories of 2019"

We Call Minot Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "We Call Minot Home"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge