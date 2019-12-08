Pope Francis prays to mark start of Italy’s holiday season

Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of the Virgin Mary, near Rome’s Spanish Steps, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, an annual tradition marking the start of the city’s holiday season. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says small gestures can improve a city’s life, as he spoke at a religious ceremony to mark the official start of Rome’s Christmas season.

Francis prayed Sunday at the foot of a towering column topped by a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Italians consider Dec. 8 — a national holiday and a religious feast day honoring Mary for the Catholic church — the start of the holiday season.

Francis says it’s in the ‘’little gestures and the big choices” that the quality of life can improve and the social climate can become ‘’more breathable.”

The annual ceremony takes place near Rome’s Spanish Steps and near its upscale shopping district and tourists and Romans flocked to see the pontiff, including the city’s mayor.

Rome’s frequent garbage pileups on the streets and its polluted air have plagued city residents, making quality-of-life discussions a key topic.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge