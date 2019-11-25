Live Now
Portuguese Flamengo coach receives honorary title in Rio

Jorge Jesus, coach of Brazil’s Flamengo parades with the team at their arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Flamengo overcame Argentina’s River Plate 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final match on Saturday in Lima to win its second South American title. (AP Photo/Ricardo Borges)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro has given an honorary citizen title to Portuguese Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, days after the club won both the Copa Libertadores and national championship trophies.

Jesus became emotional on Monday as he addressed city officials, talking about how “football in Brazil is culture” and about the long history between Brazil and Portugal.

The coach took over Brazil’s most popular club in June and is widely regarded as responsible for Flamengo’s recent successes. The black-and-red team had not won the Copa Libertadores since the early 1980s, and the national championship trophy since 2009.

Flamengo will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

