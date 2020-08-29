Prominent lawyer in Haiti is shot and killed at his home

by: EVENS SANON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A prominent lawyer in Haiti was shot and killed at his home, police said Saturday.

Monferrier Dorval, head of the bar association in the capital, Port-au-Prince, was attacked on Friday night, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said. He said an investigation was underway.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse denounced the killing, saying on Twitter that it was a “great loss for the country.”

Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said Dorval’s killing followed attacks on other Haitian citizens in recent days and that authorities will work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High school football

High school volleyball

OneFargo March

Dr. Birx visits North Dakota

Robert One Minute 8-29

WDA Soccer

WDA Swimming

Organ Donations

Appreciation for local heroes

End of Summer Bash

Kitty City Tours

New location for driver's license office

Watford City mural

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-29-20

Class AAA & 9-Man Football

Class AA & Class A Football

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss