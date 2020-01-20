Prosecutors seek prison terms for accused in gold coin heist

FILE — In this Dec. 8, 2010 photo a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin is displayed at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany. German prosecutors are seeking lengthy prison terms for four men accused of staging the brazen theft of a Canadian gold coin that disappeared from a Berlin museum almost three years ago. The ‘Big Maple Leaf’ coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode Museum in March 2017. (Marcel Mettelsiefen/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) —German prosecutorsare seeking lengthy prison terms for four men accused of staging the brazen theft of a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin that disappeared from a Berlin museum almost three years ago.

The dpa news agency reported Monday that prosecutors have asked Berlin’s region court to sentence two of the men to seven years in prison and the two others to six and five years each.

A verdict is expected next month.

Prosecutors claim the men, aged 21 to 25, stole the “Big Maple Leaf” coin worth about 3.75 million euros ($4.33 million) from Berlin’s Bode Museum in March 2017.

German media have reported that three of the accused, 24-year-old Wayci Remmo, 20-year-old Ahmed Remmo and 22-year-old Wissam Remmo, have links to organized crime.

The fourth suspect, identified only as 20-year-old Dennis W., worked as a security guard at the museum, which is located in the heart of the German capital.

The defendants have remained silent throughout the trial. Their lawyers have denied the accusations against their clients.

The coin has not been recovered.

