Protesters daub French colonial-era statues in red paint

Posted: / Updated:

The statue of Hubert Lyautey, who served in Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar and Indochina when they were under French control, is offered with red painting Monday, June 22, 2020. Two statues related to France’s colonial era were covered in graffiti Monday amid a global movement to take down monuments to figures tied to slavery or colonialism. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

PARIS (AP) — Two Paris statues related to France’s colonial era were daubed with red paint Monday amid a global movement to take down monuments to figures tied to slavery or colonialism.

One statue was of Hubert Lyautey, near the gold-domed Invalides monument that houses Napoleon’s tomb. Lyautey served in Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar and Indochina when they were under French control, and later was France’s minister of war during World War I.

The other figure drenched in red shows Voltaire, a leading thinker and writer of the French Enlightenment, who owed part of his fortune to colonial-era trade.

The action came amid growing demands by anti-racism activists in several countries to take down monuments that honor prominent historical figures who played a role in the slave trade or colonialism, in the wake of global protests sparked by the May 25 death in the U.S. of George Floyd.

___

Follow all AP coverage of racial injustice and police brutality at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

BLM Next Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM Next Steps"

Social Media... conspiracy theory?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media... conspiracy theory?"

Travel blogger in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel blogger in ND"

Robert One Minute 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-21"

Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded"

Celebrating 20 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating 20 Years"

COVID-19 ND Update 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Update 6-21"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss