Pussy Riot member sentenced to 15 days in Russia

Posted: / Updated:
Pyotr Verzilov

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, speaks during an interview to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Russian state news agency Tass says on Sunday, June 21, 2020 a prominent member of the protest group Pussy Riot has been detained by the police anti-extremism division. 9AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Pytor Verzilov, a Russian political activist and member of the Pussy Riot protest group, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for swearing in public.

A court on Monday found him guilty of using foul language after being released from more than 12 hours of police questioning on the previous day.

Verzilov said that soon after he was released, he was assaulted in what he claimed was a police provocation. He said police responded to the incident almost immediately and took him into custody even though “there is no evidence I really cursed.”

Verzilov was detained on Sunday morning by anti-terrorism officers who broke into his apartment. The Mediazona website that he publishes said he was questioned in connection with a protest last year where police harshly arrested around 1,300 people.

He attracted worldwide attention in 2018 when he and three other Pussy Riot activists entered the field at the World Cup final in Moscow to protest police brutality, an action for which they served 15 days in jail.

Two months later, he became severely ill from what group members suspected was poisoning and was flown to Germany for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Minot Water Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Water Update"

Saltwater Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saltwater Dispute"

Fireworks Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Ban"

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Learning to Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Learning to Drive"

Pollinators & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollinators & Drought"

What to Grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to Grow"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

New Medora Attraction

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Medora Attraction"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss