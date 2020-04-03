Putin suggests sizable oil production cut as prices fall

Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports cutting oil production by about 10 million barrels a day to shore up falling prices.

His statement Friday that was reported on the Kremlin website came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted he was hoping for Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by that amount, or even by 15 million barrels.

Russia last month declined to go along with a proposal for cuts at the so-called OPEC-plus meeting, which includes cartel members and Russia. The decision was seen by many as an attempt to hurt American shale-oil producers by driving down prices.

Demand for oil has weakened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin said Friday that Russia is “ready for agreements with partners and within the framework of this mechanism – OPEC-plus — and we are ready for cooperation with the United States of America on this issue. I believe that it is necessary to combine efforts in order to balance the market and reduce production as a result of these coordinated efforts.”

“According to preliminary estimates, I think that we can talk about a reduction in the volume of about 10 million barrels per day, a little less, maybe a little more,”he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Eating your feelings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating your feelings"

BisMarket

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket"

Flower Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Central"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge