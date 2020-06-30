Putin unveils monument to fallen Red Army WWII soldiers

Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from Belarus on Tuesday unveiled a monument honoring the fallen Red Army soldiers who fought in one of the most bloody battles of World War II.

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko traveled to the village of Khoroshevo, just outside Rzhev, about 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) northwest of Moscow for a somber ceremony that involved goose-stepping troops laying wreaths to the towering figure of a soldier.

The battle of Rzhev, in which the Red Army launched a series of offensives in 1942-1943 to dislodge the Wermacht from its positions close to Moscow, involved enormous Soviet losses from persistent, poorly prepared attacks against well-fortified Nazi positions.

Putin said that 1.3 million Red Army soldiers were killed, wounded in combat or went missing in action during the fighting around Rzhev that raged for more than a year.

The battle, which became known as “the Rzhev meat grinder,” was largely neglected by Soviet propaganda and official historians because of the Red Army’s huge losses and its generals’ blunders.

“It’s impossible to think without pain about the colossal losses that the Red Army suffered,” Putin said. He added that “not so long ago, official history didn’t consider it proper to talk too much about the fighting near Rzhev.”

The Russian president, who takes a deeply emotional attitude to World War II history, said that “we will always remember the high price the Soviet people paid for the victory.”

The Soviet Union lost a staggering 27 million people in what it called the Great Patriotic War. Victory Day, which is celebrated on May 9, is the nation’s most important secular holiday.

The Red Square parade, postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, was held on June 24, marking the day in 1945 when the first parade was held on Red Square after the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW

Thumbnail for the video titled "DICKINSON'S 4TH OF JULY INTERVIEW"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Summer College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer College Baseball"

Pets and Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

Police Phone Shortcut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

A-fib Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

Hot Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"

Yoga for Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga for Mental Health"

Fireworks Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Sales"

Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

drought troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "drought troubles"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

West Nile Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Virus"

Southern Gospel Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Gospel Hall of Fame"

Belcourt Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Mass Testing"

Tyve Bulliner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss