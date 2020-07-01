Report: Tourism to Latin America hammered by COVID

by: JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — With the coronavirus keeping Americans at home during the summer, countries south of the U.S. border are bracing for an economic reckoning from a decline in tourism.

Anew repor t Wednesday by the Inter-American Development Bank estimates that some of the most tourism-dependent economies in Latin America and the Caribbean could shrink by as much as 19% as a result of fewer cruise ships, business travelers and student backpackers traveling to the region.

The Caribbean destinations of Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, St. Lucia and Dominica are among the top 10 tourism-dependent countries in the world. Even larger, more diversified economies depend on tourism for jobs and hard currency earnings. For example, tourism accounted for about 16% of Mexico’s economic output between 2014 and 2018, according to the IDB.

The expected economic shock is unprecedented. While tourism arrivals to the region contracted by as much as about 4% during the global financial crisis, the near-complete shutdown of both air travel and cruise ship activity beginning in March from the global pandemic could lead to declines of anywhere from 40% to 70%, according to the report.

“The COVID-19 shock to tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean represents an unprecedented extreme outlier event,” conclude the report’s authors. “Government interventions to support the sector and their citizens must be equally unparalleled.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss