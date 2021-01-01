8 die in New Year’s Eve carbon monoxide poisoning in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Eight young men and women have died in a cottage in southwest Bosnia, apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning during a New Year’s Eve celebration, police said Friday.

Local police spokeswoman Martina Medic told The Associated Press that police responded to a call around 10 a.m. and went to a house in Tribistovo where several people were found dead. The village is 150 kilometers (90) southwest of Sarajevo, the capital.

Regional police Commissioner Milan Galic later told N1 broadcaster that the victims were local residents, four men and four women, aged 18-20.

“They most probably suffocated but more information will be available after the investigation,” said Galic.

The Posusje municipality, where the village is located, in a Facebook post mourned “eight young lives lost,” and urged local cafes and restaurants to close down to honor the victims. Top officials from Bosnia and Croatia offered condolences to their families.

Bosnian and Croatian media said the eight were high school and university students who died from carbon monoxide leaking from a generator they used for heating as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in a holiday cottage.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause sudden illness and death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

