Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Romanian president to face former PM in presidential runoff

Posted: / Updated:

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, speaks next to Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, after exit polls results indicate him as the leader of the presidential race, with up to 40 percent of the votes in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. An election runoff will take place on Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian election authorities say President Klaus Iohannis will face Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted former prime minister, in the Nov. 24 presidential runoff.

The Permanent Electoral Authority said Monday that the center-right Iohannis got 36.9% of the valid votes, while Dancila received 23.4%. A runoff is needed because no one got more than 50% of the votes in Sunday’s first round.

Dan Barna, of the Save Our Romania party, was third with 14.2% support.

The election has been overshadowed by Romania’s political crisis, which recently saw a fourth prime minister take office in less than three years.

Dancila’s Social Democratic government lost a no-confidence vote in October and was replaced last week by a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s National Liberal Party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge