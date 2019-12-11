Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Russia angered by Prague plans to build Vlasov monument

Posted: / Updated:

PRAGUE (AP) — A Prague district has approved a plan by its mayor to build a monument to the soldiers of Gen. Andrei Vlasov’s army, a move that has angered Russia.

The plan approved Tuesday is meant to honor the soldiers who helped liberate Prague at the end of World War II.

The role of Vlasov’s Russian Liberation Army is controversial. Formed by former Soviet soldiers, it was fighting against the Red Army together with Nazi troops.

In early May 1945, Vlasov’s army came to help the Czech uprising against Nazi rule before the Soviet troops arrived and helped save the city from destruction. About 300 people died.

Vlasov was executed by the Soviets after the war.

The design of the monument to be completed in May wasn’t immediately clear, but might include an explanatory text about Vlasov’s role in history.

The Russian Embassy in Prague protested the move proposed by Reporyje district mayor Pavel Novotny, who made news by recently sending a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining to him that Moscow has no say in it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge