Russia slaps US for ignoring Gagarin on Spaceflight Day

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo taken on Monday, April 11, 2011, An undated portrait of the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin, and his award of the Hero of the Soviet Union, at right, part of an exhibition dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the first man in space, in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. State Department of spreading disinformation by not mentioning Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook post about the International Day of Human Space Flight. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. State Department of spreading disinformation by not mentioning Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook post about the International Day of Human Space Flight.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2011 proclaimed the annual observance held on the anniversary of the solo one-orbit mission that made Gagarin the first man in space on April 12, 1961.

A post on the State Department’s Russian-language page Sunday noted that the first manned spaceflight took place 59 years ago but didn’t name the person who who performed it.

“Not noting this is disinformation and a base trick of the post-truth epoch,” the Russian ministry said on its own page.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 4-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-12"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Heart River Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Football"

Photography to Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photography to Face Masks"

Drekker Benefir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drekker Benefir"

Missing Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Graduation"

Easter Raffle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Raffle"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20"

Robert One Minute 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-11"

Mark Zinke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Zinke"

New Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Businesses"

Help LIne

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help LIne"

Case Numbers 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-11"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

Teacher Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Retirement"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge