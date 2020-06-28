Russian nickel producer admits pollution in Arctic tundra

Posted: / Updated:

In this handout frame taken from video released Sunday June 28, 2020, by Novaya Gazeta, showing what the report is water from a Norilsk Nickel enrichment plant gushing out of a pipe and into a river which also runs into the lake near Norilsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia. Russia’s main criminal investigation body has launched a probe after a report that a nickel-processing plant was pumping water contaminated with heavy metals into the Arctic tundra. (Elena Kostyuchenko, Novaya Gazeta via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian metallurgical company said Sunday that it improperly pumped wastewater into the Arctic tundra and that it has suspended the responsible employees.

The statement from Nornickel is the second time in a month the company has been connected to pollution in the ecologically delicate region.

In May, around 21,000 tons of diesel fuel leaked after a reservoir at a Nornickel-operated power plant collapsed; some of the fuel entered a lake that feeds into an arm of the Arctic Sea.

The statement came hours after the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that water tainted with heavy metals from the tailings at a nickel-processing plant were being pumped into a river.

Nornickel said the water was improperly pumped because of an overflowing sump; it said the water was “clarified” and there is no threat of waste leakage.

Both facilities are near Norilsk, north of the Arctic Circle, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the name of the company is Nornickel, not Norilsk Nickel.

___

Follow all AP stories about pollution and climate change at https://apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"

Robert One Minute 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-28"

Woman who teaches English gets grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who teaches English gets grant"

New restaurant open in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant open in Mandan"

Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated"

Rise in break-ins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in break-ins"

FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss