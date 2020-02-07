Russian parliament member dies in helicopter crash

MOSCOW (AP) — A member of the lower house of the Russian parliament was killed in a helicopter crash in his home region Friday, officials said.

Airat Khairullin was killed in the crash in Tatarstan, about 850 kilometers (500 miles) east of Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, citing parliamentary and local officials.

Reports said the helicopter was carrying three people when it fell into the Kuibyshevskoye Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Europe by area. The two survivors suffered serious injuries.

Khairullin, a member of the dominant United Russia party, was deputy chairman of the agriculture committee in the Duma.

No cause for the crash was immediately determined.

