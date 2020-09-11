Russian schools open with classroom, cafeteria precautions

by: PAVEL GOLOVKIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Children attend a lesson in a school in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Russian schools, which switched to online classes in late March when the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, have reopened this month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian children have returned to schools after attending classes online since the coronavirus pandemic swept the country in late March.

To prevent another spike in cases, all teachers underwent mandatory virus tests before primary and secondary schools reopened on Sept. 1. Temperature checks are conducted each morning and and school schedules were amended to reduce the number of students attending at the same time.

Authorities also limited how many children can be together in school cafeterias and recreation areas is also limited.

Masks in schools are not mandatory for all of Russia’s 85 regions, though some provinces are requiring both students and teachers to wear them. Children with a classmate who tests positive for the coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks.

Parents have the option of keeping their home to continue studying online.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

