Scout leader convicted of branding 3 children in a ritual

Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has convicted a scout leader of branding three children in a campfire initiation ritual.

The appeals court in the southern city of Den Bosch said Tuesday the man “seriously overstepped the limits” of what is allowed in such an initiation.

The man, whose identity was not released, was acquitted last year by a lower court that said he was negligent but did not deliberately burn the children at a summer camp in 2017.

The 24-year-old leader was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid labor and ordered to pay one victim just over 700 euros ($780) damages. The other victims did not receive compensation.

The Dutch scouting organization said last year the man will never work for it again.

