Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Airline says false hijack alarm caused Dutch airport alert

by: PETER DEJONG and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dutch police mill about after a threat at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — An accidental hijack warning set off from the cockpit of a plane triggered a big security operation at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday night, a Spanish airline and Dutch military police said. 

Air Europa said in a tweet that the scare that sent emergency services rushing to the airport was a false alarm.

The warning that triggers hijack protocols at airports “was activated, by mistake,” on a plane that was bound for Madrid, the carrier tweeted. It did not say who activated the warning or how.

“Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” the airline said.

The Dutch military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Dutch media reported that heavily armed arrest teams and other emergency service forces were deployed to the airport.

The military police said in a tweet that it followed all protocols following the alarm and would now investigate how the report of a hijack or hostage situation came from the plane’s cockpit.

“The situation is now safe,” airport spokesman Dennis Muller told The Associated Press. “All flights can now depart.”

The local mayor responsible for the Schiphol region, Marianne Schuurmans, said it took two hours to give the all-clear signal.

“Further investigation by the military police must determine exactly what happened,” Schuurmans said.

Willem Schmid, president of the Association of Dutch Pilots, said there are two ways a pilot can raise the alarm in a hijacking situation — via the plane’s radio or by entering a code in its transponder, a device that communicates with air traffic control.

“Which was used and why, let’s investigate that so we can learn from it, so it doesn’t happen too often,” Schmid said in a telephone interview.

Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said in a tweet that he was impressed by the “sharp and alert response of authorities and services, both local and national.”

By late evening, an AP photographer at the airport’s main entrance said the situation appeared calm, with military police and civilian police officers visible inside the building. Cars picking up and dropping off passengers continued to arrive as normal.

Many departing flights were delayed, but the airport said in a statement that “regular operation” had resumed.

The alert in the Netherlands came as Milan’s Malpensa Airport was briefly closed while police investigated a suspicious item in someone’s luggage that turned out to be a harmless computer part. Flights were taking off and landing normally during that time.

___

Associated Press writer Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge