Serbia asks Russia’s help to fight blaze on Bulgaria border

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo released by the Serbian Police, a firegfigher works on extinguishing a wildfire on the Stara Planina mountain, in Serbia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Serbia has asked for help from Russia in fighting a wild fire that has been raging for the past three days in a remote mountainous area on the border between Serbia and Bulgaria. (Serbian Police via AP)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has asked for Russia’s help in fighting a wildfire that has been raging for the past three days in a remote mountainous area on the border between Serbia and Bulgaria.

Hundreds of firefighters in both countries have been struggling to contain the blaze on the Stara Planina mountain. Officials say the effort has been hampered by strong winds and rugged terrain that is hard to reach.

Bulgaria’s army on Tuesday dispatched helicopters and heavy machinery to fight the fire, which first erupted on the Bulgarian side of the mountain.

In Serbia, emergency official Predrag Maric says he expects an Ilyushin-76 plane to arrive from Russia in the coming days.

Russia and Serbia jointly run a disaster relief center in southern Serbia that has sparked Western concerns about Russian influence in the Balkans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge