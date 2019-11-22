Serbia president defends minister in plagiarism dispute

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, April 2, 2017 file photo, Sinisa Mali attends a press conference after presidential election in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia’s finance minister faced calls to resign Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 after a university said he plagiarized parts of his Ph.D. thesis. Belgrade University, one of Serbia’s most prestigious places of learning, said in a statement that Sinisa Mali “literally took over texts, or entire paragraphs, from the texts of other authors without listing the names of the authors.” (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has dismissed calls for the resignation of the Balkan country’s finance minister triggered by a university ruling that he plagiarized parts of the doctoral thesis.

Aleksandar Vucic on Friday told Prva TV that Sinisa Mali “is doing an excellent job.” Vucic describes the decision on Mali’s 2013 paper as “deeply political.”

Belgrade University, arguably Serbia’s most prestigious place of learning, on Thursday said Mali “literally took over texts, or entire paragraphs, from the texts of other authors without listing the names of the authors.”

Mali has denied this. He too has suggested the decision is political, adding “I know how hard I’ve worked to be a best student.”

Opponents of Vucic’s populists have called for protests to press for the resignation of Mali, a former mayor of Belgrade.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"

Healthy Eating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Eating"

Bell Ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bell Ringers"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Dickens Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickens Festival"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge