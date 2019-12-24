Serbian Orthodox Church clergy in Montenegro protest law

Posted: / Updated:

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Serbian Orthodox Church clergy in Montenegro protested on Tuesday against the planned adoption of a religious law that they say will strip the church of its property.

Several hundred priests wearing black robes gathered outside the Montenegrin parliament building where lawmakers are set to approve the bill in the coming days.

The law envisages that religious communities in Montenegro would need to produce evidence of ownership over their property from before 1918, when Montenegro joined a Balkan kingdom.

Montenegro’s population of around 620,000 people are predominantly Orthodox Christian and the main church is the Serbian Orthodox Church. A separate Montenegrin Orthodox Church isn’t accepted by other Orthodox Christian churches.

The government has denied that it plans to strip any community of its property, but the Serbian church in Montenegro insists the state wants to impound its assets, including medieval churches and monasteries.

Bishop Amfilohije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, urged the lawmakers to reject the bill.

“We hope the members of parliament who were chosen by the people will hear the voice of the people and the peoples’ clergy,” he said during Tuesday’s gathering in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica.

Montenegro’s pro-Western president has accused the church of promoting pro-Serb policies in Montenegro and seeking to undermine the country’s statehood since it split from much larger Serbia in 2006.

Montenegrins remain divided over whether the small Adriatic state should foster close ties with Serbia or continue on its independence course.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

3D Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Gaming"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"

Traditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traditions"

Community Supper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Supper"

VFW Christmas Eve

Thumbnail for the video titled "VFW Christmas Eve"

Holiday Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Workers"

Bismarck Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Firefighters"

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge