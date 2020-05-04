Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Sharansky to use Genesis Prize proceeds to fight coronavirus

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Natan Sharansky

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2010 file photo, Natan Sharansky, the Jewish Agency’s chairman attends a press conference at the opening of the new Israeli Cultural Institute, in Budapest, Hungary. Former Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky, winner of the 2020 Genesis Prize, announced Monday, May 4, 2020 that he will donate his $1 million award to organizations fighting the coronavirus pandemic and helping individuals impacted by the outbreak. The tradition of forgoing the prize money was set by previous winners. Sharansky plans to donate to Israeli groups that assist children with severe disabilities, victims of domestic violence and the elderly. He will also promote research at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science and Columbia and New York Universities. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky, winner of the 2020 Genesis Prize, announced Monday that he will donate the $1 million award to organizations fighting the coronavirus pandemic and assisting people most affected by the outbreak.

In a statement released by prize organizers, Sharansky said he would support organizations in Israel and abroad, some delivering immediate relief to victims and others pursuing longer-term research against the disease. In forgoing the prize money, he follows a tradition set by previous winners.

“Many people of good will around the world have given generously to help organizations and individuals who have been devastated by COVID-19. I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to this humanitarian effort,” Sharansky said.

The Genesis Prize Foundation said donations would go to organizations providing emergency services to Jerusalem residents of all faiths, and assisting severely disabled children, domestic violence victims, African migrants in Tel Aviv and people in need of mental health services.

He will also support research at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science, Columbia University and New York University, and help elderly Jewish communities overseas.

The $1 million award is granted each year to a person recognized for outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity and commitment to Jewish values.

Sharansky rose to prominence in the 1970s as a dissident in the Soviet Union, where he worked closely with the human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Andre Sakharov. He was a founding member of the Helsinki Group, which monitored rights abuses by the Soviets, and became one of the best-known “refuseniks,” Soviet Jews who were denied permission to emigrate to Israel.

In 1977, Sharansky was imprisoned on fabricated charges of spying for the United States. He spent nine years in prison, serving much of that time in solitary confinement.

Sharansky was freed in a prisoner swap in 1986 after an intense international campaign led by his wife, Avital, and immediately moved to Israel.

The following year, he led a demonstration in Washington where, on the eve of a visit by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, some 250,000 Jews called for an end to persecution of Soviet Jews and for the freedom for them to emigrate. Gorbachev subsequently opened the country’s borders, clearing the way for an estimated 1.6 million Jews to emigrate.

In Israel, Sharansky has spent a lengthy career in politics and public service. He also has authored three books and received a number of prestigious recognitions, including Israel’s highest award, the Israel Prize, as well as the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Minot Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Census"

Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up"

Williams County Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams County Testing"

Case Numbers Update May 3rd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 3rd"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"

Case Numbers Update for May 2nd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update for May 2nd"

NDHSAA cancels spring season

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA cancels spring season"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge