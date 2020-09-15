Sheriff: Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff’s office said it will keep the drugs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

Monday, September 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Friends, family call for justice as they remember woman shot, killed in May 2020

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 9/14

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss