Siblings, grandparents to be let in to Canada amid COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.

The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the government to show more compassion to families who are separated.

Those who don’t directly qualify under the expanded family rules will be able to apply to enter for compassionate reasons. The specifics around how compassionate entry and the expanded family list will work will be released later.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that community spread of COVID-19, not incoming travelers, is currently the challenge in Canada. He said measures to keep Canadians safe can be implemented and improved while showing more compassion for divided families who don’t pose a risk to public health.

Canada first closed its borders to all but a shortlist of essential workers in the spring in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

After an outcry, the government allowed immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents, but many other family members had been left off the list of exemptions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-2

Pandemic Smart Money

Sign Language

Cramer discusses President Trump's positive covid-19 test result

Friday's Forecast: A few showers with slightly warmer temperatures

Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss