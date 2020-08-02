Siemens Healthineers to buy US cancer care firm Varian

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany-based Siemens Healthineers said Sunday it will buy U.S. cancer therapy and research company Varian in a deal worth around $16.4 billion.

Siemens Healthineers, in which industrial conglomerate Siemens holds a majority stake, said it will buy all shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for $177.50 per share in cash.

It said that the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2021, and requires the approval of regulators and Varian shareholders. Varian’s board of directors unanimously approved the agreement, it added.

Palo Alto, California-based Varian had revenues in the 2019 fiscal year of $3.2 billion, Siemens Healthineers said in a statement. Varian says it employs about 10,000 people around the world.

Siemens Healthineers said it plans to finance the acquisition with a mix of debt and equity.

It plans to issue new shares this year, a move that Siemens said will reduce its stake in Erlangen-based Siemens Healthineers to about 72% from 85%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Baseball

Governor's Cup

Housing justice march

Williams County first COVID-19 death

North Prairie Farmer's Market

Robert One minute 8-1

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-1-20

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Bismarck Kids Market

Canine competition in the capital city

MHA Nation's mineral rights fight with the state is stalled

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-1-20

Northwoods League

Babe Ruth Baseball

Meth is on the rise in North Dakota

Williston Keybirds

#ChallengeAccepted

Friday, July 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Salvation Army

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss