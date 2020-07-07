Live Now
Slovakia drug bust yields huge shipment of methamphetamines

In this handout photo taken in May, 2020, a custom officer walks past bags containing drugs. Authorities in Slovakia say they have seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros ($1.7 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico. Officials said Tuesday July 7, 2020, that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country’s financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids. (AP Photo/HO Photo by Slovakia’s Custom Office)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico, officials said Thursday.

The seizure was described by Slovak authorities as the country’s largest-ever.

Officials said that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country’s financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids.

The shipment arrived in Slovakia by way of a Croatian port and is thought to have been destined to be sold throughout the European Union.

Inspectors drilled holes at the bottom of the tanks and found large amounts of a white crystalline substance later identified as methamphetamine.

Slovakia’s National Criminal Agency is investigating the case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

