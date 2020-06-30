Slovenia minister resigns over procurement equipment probe

Posted: / Updated:

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s interior minister on Tuesday stepped down in protest of an investigation against the economy minister in the procurement of medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ales Hojs said that the probe was politically motivated and directed against the center-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Hojs said the police commissioner also has resigned.

Slovenian media say the police conducted house searches as part of the probe by the National Bureau of Investigation against Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek and other suspects.

Hojs said Pocivalsek’s movement was restricted during the search. He criticized what he described as a “political police force … serving the deep state and not the citizens.”

Jansa’s coalition government took office in March after the resignation of his liberal predecessor.

The new government has faced weeks of street protests that started initially after accusations of political pressure surfaced in the procurement of medical equipment. Government critics also have accused Jansa of attempts to curb media and other freedoms in the country.

Some opposition parties on Tuesday called for the resignation of the entire government.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/30"

Trial Set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial Set"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss