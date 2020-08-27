Golf Talk after August 28

South Africa police accused of abuse after teen is killed

by: MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press

Protesters run for cover as they clash with police in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Residents from the township, south of Johannesburg are demanding justice for a teenager shot and killed, allegedly at the hands of police Wednesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have clashed with protesters demonstrating against the alleged killing of a 16-year-old boy by local policemen in Eldorado Park, an area of Soweto near Johannesburg.

Residents charge that Nathaniel Julius was shot by police and dropped off at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he died.

Angry residents gathered Thursday to protest the death and called for the arrest of police officers responsible. The demonstrators barricaded roads and burned tires. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters, also affecting passing motorists, bystanders, and journalists covering the demonstration.

At least two police officers and a photographer were injured in the clashes, said police.

The police have said in a statement they are investigating how the boy was killed and allegations of police brutality.

Local politicians have been sent to the area by the provincial government to calm tensions between the community and the police, said officials.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

