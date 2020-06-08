South African opposition leader protests brutality in US, SA

by: MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing chains joins a protest rally in front of the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, June 8, 2020. The protest in support of Black Lives Matter was called by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) —

South Africa’s leftist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, held anti-racism protests in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town over the death in the U.S. of George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

The party’s firebrand leader, Julius Malema, also charged that South Africa has a problem with racism and brutality perpetrated by its own police and army.

In Johannesburg about 100 protesters closed a major thoroughfare in front of the U.S. consulate. They knelt in the street for eight minutes and 46 seconds, to mark the time that the American police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. The South African protesters held up Black Lives Matter placards.

Malema, leading the protest at the U.S Embassy in the nation’s capital, Pretoria, was joined by the widow of Collins Khosa, a South African man who died after allegedly being assaulted by soldiers enforcing the country’s strict lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Khosa was allegedly beaten by soldiers because he was found drinking beer at his home, which was legal during the lockdown although sales of alcohol was prohibited. The incident happened more than two months ago at Khosa’s home in Johannesburg’s poor Alexandra township.

The opposition party has offered legal fees to help Khosa’s family press a court case against the army for his death, said Malema. He said the government has not properly responded to Khosa’s death, as the army has already absolved its members of any blame.

“We are in the second phase of suing the state on behalf of the family. We are more than convinced that the judges will be on our side,” said Malema, according to the news website News24. “It was brutality and abuse of power and we don’t associate with that,”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Fireworks Association raising money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Association raising money"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge