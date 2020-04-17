South Africa’s shuttered storefronts a sign of economic pain

by: JEROME DELAY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A power tools repair shop remains closed in the Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 17, 2020. Many small businesses considered non-essential risk shutting down for good as South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown in a effort to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — It’s been more than three weeks since Moses equipped a kitchen, Yambu welded a gate and Mboni sold almost everything. For their shops and others on Soweto’s deserted Luthuli Street, it could be weeks, if ever, before they see business again.

South Africa has been on lockdown except for essential services to combat the coronavirus pandemic. If the results so far appear promising — crime at its lowest level in years, a downtown Johannesburg seemingly free of air pollution — there is a toll. Small businesses like these cannot operate.

There’s a Solly’s Electronics Store with no sign of Solly, and brightly painted signs with now-empty promises: “U call we deliver.” “Same day service.”

“Open.”

The biggest collateral damage in South Africa’s lockdown, which has been extended until the beginning of April, may very well be felt by the 2.5 million workers and business owners in the informal sector, which accounts for 36% of the country’s non-agricultural employment.

For many people living in overcrowded townships like Soweto and informal settlements, the coronavirus is a rich white man’s disease. Their main concern is putting food on the table.

And as lockdown settles in, the storefronts stay shut and food becomes a growing concern.

“Till death do us part,” the heart-painted undertaker’s shop says.

But it is padlocked, too.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge