Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

South Carolina law lax on regulating foreign animals

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mobs of kangaroos can roam largely unrestricted in Wisconsin, West Virginia and South Carolina, where state laws don’t regulate ownership of the creatures.

Other states have taken a harder stance on the chaotic marsupials and either require permits or ban ownership outright, The Post and Courier reported Sunday.

South Carolina has regulations on many native wildlife, but little when it comes to out-of-state animals. Several laws tightening restrictions have passed over the years, including one that went into effect last year that bans the ownership of large wild cats, non-native bears and great apes. West Virginia regulates “dangerous wild animals,” but kangaroos are not included in that category. And Wisconsin doesn’t require permits to own kangaroos.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources doesn’t even keep a list of private individuals who own wild or exotic animals. Though it did track black bear ownership as recently as 2006, when about 30 owners were listed.

“We hear about a lot of those things anecdotally,” state Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Billy Dukes said. “We don’t do any type of reports or compiling of anything like that.”

Though kangaroos are free on a state level, localities in South Carolina, Wisconsin and West Virginia may have their own restrictions.

Despite the apparently lax approach, documented cases of exotic animal escapes in South Carolina are relatively rare, according to the newspaper. Duke recalled a case of escaped Patagonian cavies in McCormick County, where The Greenwood Index-Journal reported a kangaroo was spotted last year.

“We thought it was a prank call, actually, but we answer everything and sure enough, there was a kangaroo off to the side of the road,” Sheriff Clarke Stearns told the newspaper then. “Where the animal was seen is very, very close to where it belongs, so it’s not like he was hopping at large around McCormick County.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge