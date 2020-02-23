Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

Posted: / Updated:

People in carnival dress walk across a street crossing in a cloud of red dust in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa’s Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands and carnival was finally cancelled it was announced. (AP Photo/Andres Gutierrez)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust.

Spain’s airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands’ airports.

The regional government for the Canary Islands says that wind gusts could reach 120 kph (around 75 mph). Authorities have closed schools for Monday.

Television images show palm trees whipping in the wind amid a thick yellow haze enveloping the islands.

The storm phenomenon, locally known as “calima,” is capable of lifting up clouds of sand and dust from the Sahara desert and transporting them across the 95 kilometers (59 miles) separating the islands from the African coast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Fire Department Dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Department Dinner"

High Cholesterol Drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cholesterol Drug"

Coronavirus May Become Pandemic in the U.S.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus May Become Pandemic in the U.S."

Klobuchar in Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar in Fargo"

Do Not Call Registry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do Not Call Registry"

Mexican Restaurant One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexican Restaurant One Year"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-22-20"

Robert One Minute 2-22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 2-22"

Bismarck Gun Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Gun Fire"

Girls in Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in Boy Scouts"

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge