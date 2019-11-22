Spain court seeks to try Assad’s uncle for money laundering

Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge is recommending that Syrian ex-Vice President Rifaat Assad, the exiled uncle of Bashar Assad, and 13 others be put on trial i on charges of criminal organization and money laundering.

Judge José de la Mata alleges that Rifaat Assad and the others, including eight sons, have laundered money taken out of Syria in several European countries since the 1980s.

The court alleges they laundered around 600 million euros ($664 million) in Spain through real estate purchases. The 14 weren’t immediately available for comment.

The judge in 2017 ordered the seizure of more than 500 properties belonging to Assad and his relatives.

Rifaat Assad, thought to live in France, fled Syria in 1984.

De la Mato has asked prosecutors to decide if Spain should proceed with the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"

Healthy Eating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Eating"

Bell Ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bell Ringers"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Dickens Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickens Festival"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge