Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Spain sets aside another $56 billion for ailing companies

Posted: / Updated:

A group of women walk past beside a man seated while wearing face mask to prevent the coronavirus during the last day of the lockdown, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government announced Friday it is making available another 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in aid for companies struggling to weather economic difficulties brought by the new coronavirus outbreak.

The government said after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting it will provide 40 billion euros in loan guarantees for new investments, especially in the fields of technology and the green economy. A previous loan guarantee scheme, worth 100 billion euros and launched in March, met high demand from businesses.

The government is also setting aside 10 billion euros to help strategic industrial companies with liquidity problems, through purchases of company shares or debt, for example.

Also Friday, the government signed a pact with labor groups and employers’ associations to work together on saving jobs and developing the economy.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the broad and largely symbolic agreement “sends a message of confidence” to markets and Spain’s trading partners, adding that more aid will come from the European Union’s planned economic recovery measures.

The government’s plan to hike corporate taxes could test the deal in coming months, however.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Summer Theatre on FB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theatre on FB"

LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ+ Same Sex Marriage Vote to Come"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss