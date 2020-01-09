Suspected jihadists strike Niger military; 25 soldiers dead

by: DALATOU MAMANE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Islamic militants carried out another large assault on Niger’s military Thursday, leaving at least 25 soldiers dead along with dozens of jihadists only a month after the worst attack of its kind in years, the military said.

The latest violence blamed on extremists struck the town of Chinagodrar right on Niger’s troubled border with Mali. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates.

Thursday’s assault comes just days before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet in France with the president of Niger and other leaders from the Sahel region — a meeting that was pushed back a month ago after the unprecedented attack on Niger’s armed forces.

The leaders from France’s former colonies of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are due to discuss the future role of the French military in the face of mounting jihadist attacks.

Niger’s defense ministry said late Thursday that 63 jihadists had been killed along with the 25 soldiers in the attack some 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the border with Mali.

On Wednesday, the U.N. envoy for West Africa and the Sahel spoke of “a devastating surge in terrorist attacks against civilian and military targets” in recent months.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas told the U.N. Security Council that terrorist attacks have increased five-fold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016. There were more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 compared to an estimated 770 deaths in 2016, he said.

Military camps have increasingly been targeted by the jihadists, who have amassed more weapons and vehicles for their arsenal with each ambush. Mali’s military already has retreated from some of its most remote and vulnerable outposts following a surge in deadly attacks.

___

Associated Press writers Baba Ahmed in Bamako, Mali and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"

BBQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge