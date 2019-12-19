Swiss to vote on setting climate goals in constitution

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss environmental activists collected enough signatures to force a referendum on setting specific goals for combating climate change in the country’s constitution, authorities said Thursday.

The federal governments said that campaigners submitted more than then necessary 100,000 signatures for the so-called glacier initiative.

Switzerland’s famous Alpine glaciers are severely threatened by global warming.

The campaigners want a ban on the sale of all fossil fuels in Switzerland by 2050, with limited exceptions. They are also seeking to cut all net emissions of man-made greenhouse gases by mid-century.

The proposal specifies that any emissions which can’t be cut have to be offset by capturing greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide elsewhere, such as through planting forests or technical means.

The Association for Climate Protection Switzerland, which proposed the referendum and has the support of centrist and left-leaning parties, wants both goals anchored in the Swiss Constitution.

The European Union, which Switzerland is surrounded by but isn’t a part of, recently agreed a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge