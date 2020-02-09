Swiss vote on law against anti-LGBT discrimination

Posted:

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters are delivering their verdict Sunday on a measure that would make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.

Switzerland’s parliament has approved the move to extend existing legislation banning racial discrimination and make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred against people based on their sexual orientation.

But opponents who insist the moves violate the right to freedom of opinion gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Switzerland holds referendums several times a year that give voters a direct say in policy-making.

Pre-referendum polls showed solid support for what has been billed as an “anti-homophobia” law.

Results are expected later Sunday.

