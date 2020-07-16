Taiwan holds military drills against potential China threat

by: JOHNSON LAI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Taiwan’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopter launches flares during the 36th Han Kung military exercises in Taichung City, central Taiwan, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s military fired missiles from the air and the island’s shore facing China on Thursday in a live-fire exercise to demonstrate its ability to defend against any Chinese invasion.

Assault helicopters launched missiles and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea, while tanks and missile trucks fired from a beach to deter a simulated invading force.

“We want the world to see our determination and efforts to protect our country.” President Tsai Ing-wen said, observing the exercise in a helmet and green military uniform.

The drill was part of a five-day annual exercise that ends Friday.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that is part of its territory. The self-governing island of 24 million people lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s southeast coast across the Taiwan Strait.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry"

NDC JULY 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 16"

Golf Talk 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk 7-15"

Baseball 7-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball 7-15"

Donating Hair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Hair"

Sandemic Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandemic Volleyball"

Behavioral Health Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behavioral Health Calls"

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate"

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college"

Home Schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Schooling"

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

School Needs Smart Boards

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Needs Smart Boards"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss