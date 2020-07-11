Tanzania’s ruling party nominates president to run again

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
John Magufuli

President John Magufuli speaks at the national congress of his ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party in Dodoma, Tanzania Saturday, July 11, 2020. Tanzania’s ruling party on Saturday nominated President John Magufuli to run for a second five-year term, while opposition parties and human rights groups demand an independent electoral body to oversee the October vote. (AP Photo)

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s ruling party on Saturday nominated President John Magufuli to run for a second five-year term, while opposition parties and human rights groups demand an independent electoral body to oversee the October vote.

The unanimous decision by the Chama cha Mapinduzi party to back Magufuli came as no surprise.

The president, nicknamed “The Bulldozer” for his relentless work ethic and populist approach, has unsettled critics and some in the international community as his government clamps down on opposition gatherings, arrests opposition leaders and punishes dissent.

His administration’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic — not announcing case numbers since April, questioning face masks and declaring COVID-19 defeated — has caused further alarm.

Former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi and members of the ruling party have urged Magufuli to try to stay in power after 2025 despite Tanzania’s two-term limit. But he has said he won’t seek an extension after two terms.

Opposition parties have not declared their official candidate, and they have expressed skepticism with the electoral commission, demanding amendments to ensure the upcoming vote is free and fair.

Ruling party secretary-general Bashiru Ali told the gathering that the National Executive Committee nominated Magufuli because of his commitment to social and economic development and fighting corruption.

Magufuli said he was surprised by the support. “I never imagined I could get 100%,” he said. “This, however, should not mean winning the election by 100% as we have more work to do as a party.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Highland Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highland Acres"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss