Tennessee man leaves $5 million to pet border collie

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It won’t be a dog’s life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died.

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner’s will, WTVF-TV reported.

Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, told the station Lulu’s owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn’t married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu’s care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.

“He just really loved the dog,” said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.

She says she doesn’t know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.

“Well, I’d like to try,” she said with a smile.

Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is located. The fate of the statue and the rest of the estate may be determined in probate court, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Double Masking

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Accessibility at Capitol

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

A frigid weekend with a warm-up next week

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 12

Wheat Pests

DOT Kiosks

NDC FEB 12

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Kidder County Girl's Basketball

Giving Hearts

SYSK Karter Lesmann

transgender athletes bill

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News