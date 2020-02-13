Thai mall reopens after honoring victims of mass shooting

Posted: / Updated:

Buddhist monks pray during a ceremony to reopen the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. The worst-ever mass shooting in the country took place at the shopping mall over the weekend with a total of 29 people shot dead by a disgruntled soldier. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — The shopping mall that was the site of Thailand’s worst-ever mass shooting reopened Thursday, four days after security forces killed a gunman who was holed up inside, ending the bloody rampage.

A total of 29 people were killed by the soldier, who kept police at bay at the Terminal 21 Korat mall in northeastern Thailand for about 16 hours over the weekend before being killed.

More than 200 Buddhist monks presided over a ceremony attended by business owners and shoppers at the center of the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, which included prayers and alms offerings to make merit for the dead.

Stores and food centers opened for business shortly afterward. Police stood outside the supermarket area where the gunman was finally cornered and shot Sunday morning.

“I wanted to come here to take part in the merit-making ceremony to help boost Korat people’s morale,” said 24-year-old Tatsarat Lasewaraks. “And I also wanted to convey my condolences to the brave people who sacrificed their lives.”

However, fear was uppermost in the minds of others.

“I am still scared. Now, when I go out, I want to finish whatever I am doing quickly and head home,” said Nichawat Suthewa, 21. “I am still afraid that a shooting incident could happen again.”

The gunman, a sergeant major in the army, launched his attack after fatally shooting his commander, whom be believed was involved in a real estate deal that had cheated him out of money. He then stole high-powered weapons from his army base before killing people on the street, in a temple and in the mall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

K9 VALENTINE

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 VALENTINE"

Firehouse caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firehouse caucus"

Ken Keller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ken Keller"

Century Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Hockey"

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge