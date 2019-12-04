Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

The Latest: Activists gear for “awakening” march in Madrid

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, an aircraft passes the rising sun as it approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Union says it will miss its targets for reducing planet-warming greenhouse gases by 2030 unless member states make a greater effort than they have so far. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. Climate Talks in Madrid (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Social justice and environmental activists say they want a rally this week in Madrid to cap a year of massive marches demanding those in power take greater and fairer action against global warming.

“2019 has been the year of the awakening of civil society and the youth who have stood up to urge politicians and business heavyweights for more ambition against the climate emergency,” said Pablo Chamorro, a spokesman for March for Climate.

He added that “at least 100,000” people were expected to join Friday evening’s demonstration.

The march has been hastily organized in Madrid after a United Nations-sponsored global climate summit moved there from Chile. Activists will also hold a protest in the Chilean capital, Santiago.

The COP25 meeting aims to increase ambition among nations in averting the worst consequences of increasing temperatures.

___

12:45 p.m.

Pope Francis is questioning if there’s the “far-sighted” political will to deal with climate change.

In a message to climate talks in Madrid, Francis called climate change a “challenge of civilization” for the common good. He adds that, “sadly,” awareness is still weak about the need to work tougher for “our common home.”

The Vatican made public on Wednesday the message by the pope, who has made caring for the environment a hallmark of his papacy.

Francis says that what’s needed is “clear, far-sighted and strong political will.” But he says “we must seriously ask ourselves if there is the political will” to courageously allocate the “human, financial and technological” resources needed to mitigate climate change’s negative effects.

He says don’t let the remaining “window of opportunity” go unused.

___

12:05 p.m.

The European Union said Wednesday that it will likely miss its target for reducing greenhouse gases by 2030, dealing a blow to the bloc’s efforts to be a leader in the fight against climate change.

The European Environment Agency said existing measures put the EU on course to cut its emissions of carbon dioxide and other planet-warming pollutants by 30% in the next decade compared with 1990 levels. Currently, the 28-nation bloc aims for a reduction of 40% by 2030, and some leaders have called for this target to be raised to 55%, with a long-term goal of ending virtually all new emissions by 2050.

The report was released as officials from almost 200 countries meet in Madrid for U.N. climate talks. The EU’s new executive Commission is expected to present its long-term plan for tackling global warming — dubbed the European Green Deal — next week.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge