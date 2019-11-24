Live Now
The Latest: Blast in capital Kabul targeted UN vehicle

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

An Afghan official says a blast in that capital Kabul targeting a United Nations vehicle has left at least 1 dead.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says five others were wounded in the attack.

___

4:40 p.m.

An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have stormed a checkpoint in a central province, killed at least eight Afghan soldiers.

Anwar Rahmati, the governor of Daykundi province where the attack took place, says four soldiers were also wounded in the hourslong gunbattle.

He said reinforcements were dispatched early Sunday to the area in Kajran district, driving off the Taliban and killing at least 20 of their fighters.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the checkpoint attack. He disputed the Taliban casualty figures provided by the governor, and said the insurgents had seized weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials across the country.

